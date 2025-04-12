Your photos of the April snow Published 3 hours ago • Updated 40 mins ago Much of Connecticut saw a coating of snow, and some areas got a few inches. Here are your photos. 16 photos 1/16 Abigail Whitaker Snow in Harwinton 2/16 Jon Barbagallo Snow in Norfolk 3/16 Donna Feinstein Snow in Avon 4/16 Theodore O'Neill Snow in Lakeville 5/16 Melissa Craig Bird in the snow in Goshen. 6/16 Jennifer Mead Dog in the spring snow 7/16 Joyce Mezzoni Snow in East Thompson 8/16 Christine Pandolfo Snow in Burlington 9/16 Traci Comeau Snow in Wolcott 10/16 NBC Connecticut Snow in Torrington 11/16 Melissa Craig Birds in the snow in Goshen 12/16 NBC Connecticut Snow in Torrington 13/16 Steve Glazier Snow in West Hartford 14/16 Chelsea M. Adams Snow in Bristol 15/16 Bob Maxon 16/16 Frank Salamone Snow in Litchfield This article tagged under: StormTracker More Photo Galleries Photos: Inside Waterbury home where man says he was held captive Your photos: Northern Lights visible across Connecticut Your snow and ice photos from weekend storm Photos of snow on Feb. 6