Your photos of the April snow

Much of Connecticut saw a coating of snow, and some areas got a few inches. Here are your photos.

16 photos
1/16
Snow in Harwinton
Abigail Whitaker
2/16
Snow in Norfolk
Jon Barbagallo
3/16
Snow in Avon
Donna Feinstein
4/16
Snow in Lakeville
Theodore O'Neill
5/16
Bird in the snow in Goshen.
Melissa Craig
6/16
Dog in the spring snow
Jennifer Mead
7/16
Snow in East Thompson
Joyce Mezzoni
8/16
Snow in Burlington
Christine Pandolfo
9/16
Snow in Wolcott
Traci Comeau
10/16
Snow in Torrington
NBC Connecticut
11/16
Birds in the snow in Goshen
Melissa Craig
12/16
Snow in Torrington
NBC Connecticut
13/16
Snow in West Hartford
Steve Glazier
14/16
Snow in Bristol
Chelsea M. Adams
15/16
Bob Maxon
16/16
Snow in Litchfield
Frank Salamone
