Your photos of first snowfall of season in western CT

The western part of Connecticut received the first snowfall of the season. take a look at the photos we have received. You can share your photos with us here.

First snow of the season in West Granby!
Amanda Morris
Snow Turkeys
Pamela
A view of the Bantam River and surrounding woodlands at the Goshen – Litchfield – Torrington town lines, during the first snowfall of the 2025-2025 Winter season, on 11-22-24.
R. F. Wilton
Snow in New Fairfield on Nov. 22, 2024
Mark G.
Snow in New Preston on Nov. 22, 2024. Photo from Diane Swanson
Snow in Ridgefield on Nov. 22, 2024
Tim K.
Snow in Winsted on Nov. 22 2024.
Submitted
