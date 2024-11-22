Your photos of first snowfall of season in western CT Published 48 mins ago • Updated 46 mins ago The western part of Connecticut received the first snowfall of the season. take a look at the photos we have received. You can share your photos with us here. 7 photos 1/7 Amanda Morris First snow of the season in West Granby! 2/7 Pamela Snow Turkeys 3/7 R. F. Wilton A view of the Bantam River and surrounding woodlands at the Goshen – Litchfield – Torrington town lines, during the first snowfall of the 2025-2025 Winter season, on 11-22-24. 4/7 Mark G. Snow in New Fairfield on Nov. 22, 2024 5/7 Snow in New Preston on Nov. 22, 2024. Photo from Diane Swanson 6/7 Tim K. Snow in Ridgefield on Nov. 22, 2024 7/7 Submitted Snow in Winsted on Nov. 22 2024. This article tagged under: StormTracker More Photo Galleries In Photos: Election Day 2024 Photos: Election Day 2024 in Connecticut Photos: Procession held to honor fallen firefighter Photos: Crews battle massive Hawthorne Fire