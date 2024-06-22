Your photos: Severe storm moves through Conn. on Saturday

9 photos 1/9 Whit Gardiner “Took this photo on Atkins St. in Berlin at around 4:20 pm today.” 2/9 Abbie Cowan 3/9 Jim Buckley “My daughter sent this picture from Wethersfield.” 4/9 Jeanine Wojcik Dark clouds were hovering over Rocky Hill around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. 5/9 Amanda Williams Large hail fell in East Hampton on Saturday. 6/9 NBC Connecticut 7/9 Joe Cross Wind took out a hickory tree on Route 190 in Union. 8/9 Katrina Scelza This was a look at clouds forming over Rocky Hill during Saturday’s storm. 9/9 Kate Milich

