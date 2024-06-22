Your photos: Severe storm moves through Conn. on Saturday

9 photos
1/9
Whit Gardiner
“Took this photo on Atkins St. in Berlin at around 4:20 pm today.”
2/9
Abbie Cowan
3/9
Jim Buckley
“My daughter sent this picture from Wethersfield.”
4/9
Jeanine Wojcik
Dark clouds were hovering over Rocky Hill around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
5/9
Amanda Williams
Large hail fell in East Hampton on Saturday.
6/9
NBC Connecticut
7/9
Joe Cross
Wind took out a hickory tree on Route 190 in Union.
8/9
Katrina Scelza
This was a look at clouds forming over Rocky Hill during Saturday’s storm.
9/9
Kate Milich

