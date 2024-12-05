Your snow photos: Snow falls across Connecticut Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 mins ago Snow has been falling across Connecticut and here's a look at what some cities and towns have gotten. You can share your photos with us here. 18 photos 1/18 Tracey Snowy morning 2/18 Ava The snowfall in Bristol CT 3/18 Susan Knox Sharing safflower seeds during our first 2024 snow 4/18 NBC Connecticut Snow in Stafford on December 5, 2024 5/18 Snow in New Hartford on Dec. 5, 2024. 6/18 NBC Connecticut 7/18 8/18 NBC Connecticut 9/18 NBC Connecticut 10/18 NBC Connecticut 11/18 12/18 Kristen Ramsey Photo from Horsebarn Hill down onto UConn Horsebarn Hill Arena. 13/18 GRACE SOREL Snowy day in Terryville! 14/18 Alan Kovacs Central village, Connecticut. Northeastern Connecticut 15/18 Amy Stavola Baby’s first snow – Gabby from Windsor is loving it! 16/18 NBC Connecticut Snow in Colchester on Dec. 5, 2024 17/18 Doreen Petrozza 18/18 Leslie This article tagged under: StormTracker More Photo Galleries Your photos of first snowfall of season in western CT In Photos: Election Day 2024 Photos: Election Day 2024 in Connecticut Photos: Procession held to honor fallen firefighter