Your snow photos: Snow falls across Connecticut

Snow has been falling across Connecticut and here's a look at what some cities and towns have gotten. You can share your photos with us here.

18 photos
1/18
Snowy morning
Tracey
Snowy morning
2/18
The snowfall in Bristol CT
Ava
The snowfall in Bristol CT
3/18
Sharing safflower seeds during our first 2024 snow
Susan Knox
Sharing safflower seeds during our first 2024 snow
4/18
Snow in Stafford on December 5, 2024
NBC Connecticut
Snow in Stafford on December 5, 2024
5/18
Snow in New Hartford on Dec. 5, 2024.
Snow in New Hartford on Dec. 5, 2024.
6/18
NBC Connecticut
7/18
8/18
NBC Connecticut
9/18
NBC Connecticut
10/18
NBC Connecticut
11/18
12/18
Photo from Horsebarn Hill down onto UConn Horsebarn Hill Arena.
Kristen Ramsey
Photo from Horsebarn Hill down onto UConn Horsebarn Hill Arena.
13/18
Snowy day in Terryville!
GRACE SOREL
Snowy day in Terryville!
14/18
Central village, Connecticut.<br /> Northeastern Connecticut
Alan Kovacs
Central village, Connecticut.
Northeastern Connecticut
15/18
Baby’s first snow – Gabby from Windsor is loving it!
Amy Stavola
Baby’s first snow – Gabby from Windsor is loving it!
16/18
Snow in Colchester on Dec. 5, 2024
NBC Connecticut
Snow in Colchester on Dec. 5, 2024
17/18
Doreen Petrozza
18/18
Leslie

