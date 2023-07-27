Youth hockey team creates Closer to Free ‘Puck Cancer' cycling team

Kids on a local youth hockey club are trading in their skates for the Closer to Free Ride on Sept. 9.

North Haven 14-year-old Evan Conlan has skated since he was three years old.

“It’s just the thrill of being out here, seeing a new team, seeing everyone and the fans, everyone is so supportive,” Conlan said.

This is the last season playing with friends in the Greater New Haven Youth Hockey League before they head high school. But there’s one more goal for the team: finishing the Closer to Free Ride.

Conlan, teammates and parents created team Puck Cancer.

“It’s just going to make me feel so great,” Conlan said. “It’s going to make me feel like I’m with my Nana again. She’s riding with me. It’s just going to make me feel great."

He said ride day will be dedicated to his Nana Carol, who died from cancer when he was seven. He’s also riding for an aunt who’s a survivor and a friend going through treatment.

“Just to show that I care and they’re not in this alone," Conlan said.

He won’t be alone out there. Team mom Stephanie Wolfe is also taking on 65 miles in her fourth ride.

“I believe this is the inaugural Puck Cancer ride, which I’m assuming we will do year over year, but this will be our first ride together," Wolfe said.

She is riding to support the patient care at Smilow Cancer Hospital, something she knows of first-hand as a breast cancer survivor. She was treated during the pandemic.

“I was pretty much there, post-surgery, for several days on my own so the healthcare staff is kind of your connection, and they were amazing at that,” Wolfe said.

Now, two years after treatment, she’s in remission and in training for the next ride. She said the Smilow Salute and the sense of community are her favorite parts.

“I would say the vibe of the people that are around you gets you up the hill, and then just remembering that you’re doing this for patients that are really suffering from something much more long term than the ride that you do,” Wolfe said.

She said that the parents bonded really well this year, and everyone is looking forward to ride day.

Conlan said he’s excited and that hockey is a lot like Closer to Free, they just have different ways of scoring goals.

“You’re going toward your goal of getting that 25 miles, to raising enough money to making cancer so much easier for others," Conlan said.