Youths who hurt kids with acid on slides at Mass. park face charges, DA says

Two youths are facing charges for allegedly pouring acid on slides at a western Massachusetts playground this summer, hurting four children.

Pool chemicals were poured on three slides at Bliss Park in Longmeadow on June 11, fire officials previously said, leaving two children with "burn like injuries" and prompting the park to be closed.

The charges against the two youths, who haven't been identified, comes after an investigation involving local police and firefighters as well as Massachusetts State Police detectives. A Hampden County grand jury brought charges of assault and battery on a child causing injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and vandalism, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The agencies "did a remarkable job in investigating this shocking and terrible incident," District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said on a statement Thursday.

He continued, "Our collective effort to charge those we believe are responsible should make clear that protecting this community's children is among our highest priorities. Whether the threat and harm caused were intended as pranks or malicious acts, it will not be tolerated."

The youths who are facing charges are not being identified due to their ages.

In June, fire officials said that the pump room in the basement of the pool building at the playground had been broken into through a ventilation shaft and that muriatic acid was removed.

The pool chemicals were stored properly in a secure area, and fire officials said "a great deal of effort" was used to enter the space. Investigators said they believed the suspects might have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing could have been degraded from contact with the acid.

Longmeadow is south of Springfield and just north of the Connecticut border.