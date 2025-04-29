YWCA New Britain program looks to address childcare shortage

YWCA New Britain’s Childcare Business Incubator has received $120,000 in funding to help combat a lack of accessible childcare.

“There's a big shortage of childcare and in New Britain,” YWCA New Britain CEO Tracey Madden-Hennessey said. “That is why we started this program, and a lot of women couldn't start their own businesses, because they didn't have money, they didn't have their own home.”

The program trains aspiring childcare business owners on how to take care of children and run a business.

To date, Madden-Hennessey said it’s successfully trained eight people, seven of which working in childcare.

“I always knew I wanted to open up a daycare. I just didn’t know how to go about it,” Kinder Kampus Owner Johnika Webster said.

Webster, who worked in education for 10 years, signed up for the program and went through five months of training. She said she wanted to provide a space for families where they felt included after having a challenging experience with her previously non-verbal son at his preschool.

“All the things that I would have had to figure out individually, I didn’t have to,” she said. “They provided everything for us and so it made my life so much easier.”

She is one of four women to run a family childcare center on Fern Street in New Britain. Each center can accommodate up to six kids.

“It’s been slow for me personally with getting children in, but that will come in time,” Educational Discipleship owner Ana Flores said.

Flores' faith-based daycare is also in the building.

“I’m very happy, because with the struggles of starting the new business and having children, it actually helps bring in come,” she said.

The goal of the program is that the women in three to five years will have enough capital to move out to their own facilities.

“It’s my pleasure to be able to love on them,” Webster said. “To education them in a way that I would have wanted for my son.”

YWCA New Britain said the program is majority privately funding with minimal contributes from the state and federal government. The latest round of funding comes from M&T Bank.