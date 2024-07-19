Wethersfield

Zoning commission approves plan for Raising Cane's to open in Wethersfield

By Bryan Mercer and Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

People hungry for a new fast food option in Wethersfield are one step closer to a popular chain coming to their community.

Back in February, Raising Cane's announced that they planned to open a location in Wethersfield. A spokesperson had said they would begin construction on the restaurant in the spring of 2025.

This week, Wethersfield's Planning and Zoning Commission provided conditional approval for the development of the property, which is on the Silas Deane Highway where a Denny's used to operate.

The commission nor the restaurant chain has announced when the Wethersfield location would officially open.

Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, opened their Enfield location in February; the first one in Connecticut.

More Connecticut locations have been said to be in the works. The Raising Cane's company website says its Simsbury restaurant is expected to open in early September.

To see the food options they offer, you can view their menu here.

