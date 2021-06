Zoom Will Stay Relevant Despite the Economy's Massive Reopening, Two Traders Suggest

One of the ultimate stay-at-home plays is reporting quarterly results after the market close.

Investors will get a read on Zoom Video as the economy stages a massive reopening and people restart their work commutes.

Two traders expect the information tech company to stay relevant. However, that doesn't mean it's time to buy.

"How are they going to monetize with such stiff competition? How are they going to monetize the future and what it looks like? What do the subscriptions look like?" Michael Bapis, managing director at Vios Advisors at Rockefeller Capital, said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "I would also wait to see how they set up earnings for the next one, two quarters. So, I don't think it's something you need to jump into right now, but definitely video workplace is here to stay."

TradingAnalysis.com's founder and CEO Todd Gordon is also optimistic on Zoom's future. But he's cautious near-term and wouldn't buy shares at these levels.

"Don't sell it at this point. I think a reentry is possible. It's a great company. They've got great customer service. They've got good margins," said Gordon.

Zoom shares are up more than 60% over the past 12 months. However, they're off 20% over the past three months.

According to Refinitiv, the Street is expecting Zoom to earn 99 cents a share on $906 million in revenue. Its forecast for second-quarter guidance is 94 cents a share on $931.7 million in revenue.

One major factor Gordon is watching in Zoom's quarterly report is small business attrition.

"I think small businesses who can otherwise meet in person will start to drop off," Gordon said.

