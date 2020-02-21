Man Accused of Voyeurism at South Windsor Store

A Hartford man who was accused of watching a girl in a changing room at a South Windsor store is also accused of recording a woman as she was trying on clothing and has been arrested.

South Windsor police arrested 43-year-old Epifanio Mendez, of Hartford, on Friday morning.

They said Mendez was previously arrested on Jan. 26 and was suspected of watching and trying to record a girl female in the changing room of Plato’s Closet.

Police seized his cell phone and said they found a 45-second video of a woman as she was trying on clothing in a changing room at Plato’s Closet on the same day.

Mendez turned himself in Friday morning and was held on a $10,000 surety bond and will be presented at Manchester Superior Court this morning.

He is due in court on the original charges today, according to online court records.