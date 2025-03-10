Changing Climate: the impact on Connecticut's weather

Connecticut's climate is ever-changing. It has cycled through extremes thousands of years ago and continues to evolve today. But growing evidence continues to show a direct link to the greenhouse gases we produce -- the burning of coal, gas, and oil -- to our significantly warming climate and its associated impacts.

In 2024, the Hartford area experienced its hottest year in recorded history. Climate records are currently taken at Bradley International Airport, about 10 miles north of Hartford. Weather records for the Hartford area date back to 1905. In 2024, the average temperature for the Hartford area was 55 degrees, beating the previous record of 53.7 degrees set in 2012, and a full 4 degrees above normal. In fact, out of the 10 warmest years, eight have occurred since 2010.

NBC Connecticut Stormtracker Meteorologist Steve Glazier spoke to a world-renowned climate scientist about what we're experiencing. Dr. Katharine Hayhoe is the Chief Climate Scientist for The Nature Conservancy.

"People often call this 'Global Warming' because the average temperature of the Earth is increasing, but I usually refer to this as 'Global Weirding' because wherever we live, we see the weather is getting weirder," Dr. Hayhoe said. "It’s affecting people in Connecticut, it’s affecting people in Texas where I live, it’s affecting people all around the world. We’re like 'Hey, it didn’t used to be like this.'"

Connecticut just experienced this "weird" weather last year, when towns were inundated with severe flooding in August, followed immediately by a three-month long drought. These extremes can be expected in our changing climate. “Climate change is loading the weather dice against us, and that puts us all at risk,” explains Dr. Hayhoe.

Dr. Hayhoe agrees that using reusable bags, driving electric, composting, having solar panels, and going green are excellent things, but it's even better to talk about climate change. She suggests getting the conversation started so that it is top of mind.

“There are so many good things happening that when we realize climate solutions are all around us, that giant boulder of climate action is already rolling down the hill in the right direction," Dr. Hayhoe said. "If we add our hand and if we use our voice to encourage others to add theirs, it [climate action] is going to go faster.”