CT-Based Americares Responds to Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona

Americares said they're responding to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona knocked out the power grid and unleashed floods and landslides, resulting to "catastrophic" damage.

The company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said they have a response team on the ground that'll go to health facilities in the hardest hit communities to assess need and offer help.

“Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico almost exactly five years to the day that Hurricane Maria devastated the island,” said Americares Senior Director of Latin America and Caribbean Programs Dr. Brenda Rivera-Garcia.

The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017. Five years later, thousands of homes on the island still have blue tarps for a roof.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The team, based in San Juan, is prepared to deliver urgently-needed medicines and relief supplies, as well as provide emergency funding to help repair damaged health centers.

“We anticipate that there will be an urgent need to replace medication and medical supplies damaged due to the flooding and power outages, and we also know that survivors will need mental health support as they navigate this crisis and the anniversary of Maria, which is likely to bring back painful memories," Rivera-Garcia said.

Authorities reported no deaths directly from Fiona, but Puerto Rico officials said it was too early to know the full scope of damage.

A spokesperson with the company said they're prepared to deliver medicine, relief supplies and emergency funding to support healthcare services for survivors in affected communities.

If you'd like to donate to Americares, you can do so by clicking here. The organization responds to more than 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, they said.