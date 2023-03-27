CT Delegation is ‘Heartbroken' by Nashville School Shooting

Connecticut delegation is responding after the Nashville school shooting, using words like heartbreaking and cataclysmic to describe the tragedy.

At least three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at The Covenant School Monday morning, according to police.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D - 3rd District) said the tragedy is all too common.

"Parents, families, and communities are left devastated on a daily basis in this country as a result of rapid gun violence. We can and must enact legislation that saves lives no matter how long it takes," DeLauro said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sen. Chris Murphy said the shooting is uniquely catastrophic to the families of the children and teachers who died.

"Every kid and adult in that school is a victim. Most of them will experience life-altering trauma that we can never understand and will never go away," Murphy said.

Today's shooting is uniquely cataclysmic for the families of the kids and teachers who died.



But let's not delude ourselves. Every kid and adult in that school is a victim. Most of them will experience life-altering trauma that we can never understand and will never go away. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 27, 2023

The senator went on to say that assault weapons need to be banned. Murphy said mass shootings dropped significantly when the 1994 ban went into effect, and when the ban expired, they spiked.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Congress needs to take action to prevent senseless tragedies such as this one.

"Children dead and gravely injured. Casualties of gunfire...Our thoughts and prayers are not enough," Murphy said.