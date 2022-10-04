hurricane ian

Former CT Resident Loses Fort Myers Beach Home During Hurricane Ian

By Siobhan McGirl

Heather Lodovico was not inside her Fort Myers Beach home when Hurricane Ian hit. But when she was able to make it to the island days after the storm, she found devastation.

“What used to be home is completely gone,” Lodovico said.

Lodovico’s home, like so many in Fort Myers Beach, is destroyed.

“I think I’m just in shock like everybody else. I really do feel conflicted because I am safe. I do have a place to live. Yet my house that I own is gone and everything inside of it was gone,” Lodovico said. “It’s just really hard.”

Lodovico is originally from Bristol, Conn. but has lived in Florida for more than a decade. She bought her home in Fort Myers Beach in 2016.

“I’m sure it will hit me more and more that my personal property was destroyed. It comes in waves,” Lodovico said.

Living with her girlfriend in Cape Coral, Lodovico considers herself fortunate that she has a place to live and that she survived the storm.

"To be alive, to be well, to have a place to live. I feel very blessed,” Lodovico said.

