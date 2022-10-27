Growing Concern Over Amoxicillin Supply

Amoxicillin is the latest treatment to be impacted by supply chain issues. But that is not the only factoring cause, according to medical experts.

“There is probably a lot of demand swings, right now we are seeing a lot more infection in children then we would have typically expected this early on in the season,” Department of Population Health and Leadership Chair at the University of New Haven Dr. Karl Minges said.

The antibiotic is often used to treat young children with bacterial infections. As we approach flu season, mother of two Lauren Bergenn said the news is concerning.

“It is scary, like I said my son just got put on an antibiotic for pretty severe ear infection, and lung infection, luckily not amoxicillin, but if they did want to put him on that, knowing that there is a shortage, it’s a little scary, because what if they didn’t have that particular antibiotic when he needed it?” Bergenn said.

Minges said most of the shortage is in the liquid version of the medicine. While there is notable concern, he said parents should still be able to get their hands on the treatment.

“We are seeing that three of the four manufacturers have reported a shortage but it’s not uniform, but not even the FDA is considering this as an emergency situation,” Minges said.

CVS Pharmacy said there is no widespread shortage of Amoxicillin.

“We’ve seen isolated supplier product shortages of certain doses of the medication. We’re working with manufacturers to replenish supply as quickly as possible,” Senior Manager of Retail Communications Matt Blanchette said.