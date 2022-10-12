Ukrainian Sisters Find Unexpected Generosity From Ice Cream Store Owners

Inside a small Avon ice cream and coffee shop, the Zhovkla sisters are hard at work.

Contrary to that tranquility, missile strikes have been occurring in their home country this week.

The war in Ukraine forced 21-year-old Zina, 23-year-old Albina and 25-year-old Anhelina to flee and find a new life in Connecticut. They now work for Dom’s Creamery.

The owners, Lithuanian immigrants who moved here nine years ago, sympathize with their situation and are trying to comprehend what the women are going through.

“All your plans. All your dreams. Everything just disappears one day in one minute,” Andrius Plankis said.

Plankis and his wife, Asta Plankiene, hired the sisters after a chance meeting when Andrius’ mother overheard the sisters speaking Russian while grocery shopping.

“She just starts talking to them and asking them, 'How they are doing? Did you just move from Ukraine? And do they need a job?'” Plankiene said.

Interpreting for NBC Connecticut, Plankiene used her third language, Russian, to help us understand why the three sisters left.

“When they saw what was happening, they just couldn’t wait anymore because they didn’t know it was going to happen next,” Plankiene said.

The Zhovkla sisters also explained how they’re concerned about their parents and six siblings still in Ukraine.

“The girls are always worried about them, [wondering] what’s going to happen and if they will be safe,” Plankiene said.

While they live in Granby with an aunt, the Zhovklas’ transportation to work is provided by Plankis and his wife.

“She’s taking the girls in the morning. I’ll bring them back in the evening,” he said.

That, though, is about to change. Dom’s Creamery is now fundraising to buy them a car and they've already raised $3,000.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Plankiene said. “There’s no question should we do that or not, because I know they need this.”

The girls explained that they left Ukraine expecting to find safety. What they didn’t expect, however, was the generosity and compassion they’ve found.

Information on the fundraiser can be found on the Dom’s Creamery Instagram and other social media pages.