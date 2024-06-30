Shootings

Two people are dead, including suspected gunman, after shots are fired at a Virginia gym

NBC Universal, Inc.

A victim and suspected gunman died after a shooting at a gym in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

The shooting at Onelife Fitness on Hooff’s Run Drive happened about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Two men were taken to area hospitals, police said. Both men, including the suspected shooter, succumbed to their injuries, police said.

About 60 people were inside the gym at the time of the shooting and fled out the front and back of the building.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We live in a day and time now where we have to be vigilant – not just law enforcement but homeowners, people who are just trying to go to 7-Eleven, going to the gym,” Alexandria Office of Communications Director Ebony Fleming said. “Unfortunately, this is the day and time that we live in, and just being aware of our surroundings, that’s all that we can do.”

There is no threat to the public, police said.

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us