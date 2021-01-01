Crime and Courts

NYPD: Man Shot, Killed on Eve of His 21st Birthday

The shooting appears to be New York City's first homicide of 2021

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting outside a hotel in Queens early on New Year's Day, police say.

Authorities say they got a call about the shooting outside hotel at 82nd Avenue and Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens about 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to area hospitals. One man - a 20-year-old just one day shy of his 21st birthday -- was pronounced dead on arrival; a second man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his torso, arms and legs; and the third is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The man who was killed has been identified as Robert Williams of Queens; authorities say it appears that an argument inside the hotel led to the shooting.

It's thought to be the year's first homicide in the city. Police are looking for four men who may have information about the shooting.

But it's not the first time the hotel has been a crime scene. The Queens Daily Eagle reports that there were also shootings there in July and August. It's unclear if any of them are connected.

State Rep. Daniel Rosenthal, who represents that part of the borough, is now calling on the hotel to be shut down.

"This hotel has had chance after chance," he said.

