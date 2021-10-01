school shooting

1 Reportedly Injured, 1 in Custody After Shooting at Houston-Area School

KPRC-TV

Update: Houston police are expected to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to share the latest on the shooting.

A person is in custody after a reported shooting at a school in southwest Houston Friday, Houston police say.

At least one person has been reportedly injured and that person is not a student, according to KPRC-TV in Houston who received a statement from the school.

Houston police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. for an "active shooter" at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Anderson Road.

Houston police are searching the school.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association tweeted that firefighters were at the school "treating and transporting," but no further information was given about the number of people being treated.

"We need you to keep everyone in their prayers," HPFFA said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

