Key Biscayne

2 Dead, 10 Rescued After Boats Collide in Florida

Two bodies were recovered and 10 were injured after two boats collided Friday night off Key Biscayne

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided off Key Biscayne near Nixon Beach on Friday night, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities say.

A person involved in the collision notified the Coast Guard Sector of the incident Friday around 10:45 p.m. according to a news release.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water, the release says.

Miami Fire-Rescue crew recovered another body, according to the release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A rescue swimmer from Station Miami Beach assisted two critically injured survivors, one of them was transferred to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to be transported to Jackson Memorial Medical Center, the release says.

“The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case.” Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, six of the 10 injured people were transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital; two to Jackson Memorial Hospital; and two to Ryder Trauma Center.

U.S. & World

Maryland 4 hours ago

Apple Workers Vote to Unionize at Maryland Store

inflation 3 hours ago

Heat Waves and High Energy Costs Are Hitting Some Communities Hard

The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami Fire-Rescue are also involved in the search and rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Key BiscayneBoat crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us