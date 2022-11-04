100-Car Pileup Closes Denver Street After Slick Roads Causes Crashes

Roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on icy roads early Friday southwest of downtown Denver, authorities said.

The crash closed both lanes of West 6th Avenue between North Kalamath Street and North Federal Boulevard.

Videos and photos of aftermath from NBC affiliate KUSA show mangled vehicle and drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the road as tow trucks move inoperable cars to a nearby lot.

No deaths were reported and police said injuries to drivers and passengers were minor.

Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman said slick roads after snowfall Thursday night was the likely cause.

The road has since been reopened.