More than 100 children adopted in heartwarming event in California

Families celebrated the welcoming of their official new members on Wednesday during an adoption finalization event in San Bernardino.

It was all smiles and tears of joy at the Ontario Convention Center as families celebrated the adoption of more than 100 children. Photo opportunities were set up, adoptions were finalized and refreshments were provided during congratulatory speeches.

Among the families who basked in the touching glow of the event were fiancés Meshawn and Sayesha Davis. The couple were ecstatic to officially make 19-month-old Jonathan a Davis.

“I can’t even put it into words,” said an emotional Meshawn.

Meshawn told NBC Los Angeles that the adoption was especially meaningful to them because it comes after years of struggling to have a child of their own. Baby Jonathan was placed in the couple’s home last August and the connection was instantaneous.

“I just looked at him and I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He smiled this big, old smile with his puppy cheeks,” Sayesha said. “I said, ‘I’m in love. I’m in love.’ He had me wrapped around his fingers at that first smile.’”

Now, the family is looking forward to creating new traditions for the holidays with their baby boy.

The heartwarming event was brought together by the San Bernardino County Children and Families Services along with the Superior Court of California and the San Bernardino County Juvenile Dependency Court.