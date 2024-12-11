Fort Lauderdale

12 ducklings rescued by Florida firefighters after falling into storm drain

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a woman who was out walking her dog heard chirping coming from a storm drain in the area of Southwest 4th Court and 13th Terrace

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a lucky day for a dozen ducklings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that wound up in a storm drain Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a woman who was out walking her dog heard chirping coming from a storm drain in the area of Southwest 4th Court and 13th Terrace.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The woman quickly realized that the 12 ducklings had fallen through the grate and become stuck, as their anxious mother paced nearby.

Video showed rescue workers lifting the grate and using tools and a net to get all of the ducklings out safely, reuniting them with their mother.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us