13 Passengers in Pickup Truck Hurt From Crash After Border Patrol Pursuit in Calif.

Thirteen passengers in a pickup truck being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 8 in East San Diego County Tuesday night.

The truck crashed on westbound I-8 near Buckman Springs Road at around 6:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesperson Frank Lococo. No other vehicles were involved.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Border Patrol agents were chasing the truck after the driver refused to pull over, according to an agency spokesperson Gerrelaine Alcordo.

Multiple passengers were ejected from the truck, but it was unclear how many of them were riding in the cabin or in the bed of the truck, Lococo said. The truck typically has enough seat belts for five passengers. Based on evidence at the scene, Lococo said it was likely that several passengers were unrestrained.

One of the passengers was taken away from the scene in a helicopter. The rest were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, according to Lococo.

Westbound lanes were blocked at the crash site for around 90 minutes, according to the California Department of Transportation.

WB I-8 at Kitchen Creek Rd and WB I-8, Kitchen Creek on ramp, all lanes closed due to police activity. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 8, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.