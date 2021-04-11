12-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chest on Brooklyn Street Expected to Survive

The NYPD was still looking for the gunman Sunday morning responsible for shooting a 12-year-old boy in the chest the night before.

Citizen App video from the scene in Bed-Stuy shows the moments police responded to the Brooklyn neighborhood late Saturday night.

Police say the child was walking down Malcolm X Boulevard around 10 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired a shot, striking the boy in the chest.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 the boy was able to run into a nearby liquor store after he was shot to call for help.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police haven't released further details about who was the intended target.