Bed-Stuy

12-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chest on Brooklyn Street Expected to Survive

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD was still looking for the gunman Sunday morning responsible for shooting a 12-year-old boy in the chest the night before.

Citizen App video from the scene in Bed-Stuy shows the moments police responded to the Brooklyn neighborhood late Saturday night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police say the child was walking down Malcolm X Boulevard around 10 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired a shot, striking the boy in the chest.

U.S. & World

vaccine 20 hours ago

US States Face Steep Decline in J&J COVID Vaccine Amid Production Problems

South Carolina Shooting 15 hours ago

6th Person Dead Following South Carolina Shooting: Coroner

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 the boy was able to run into a nearby liquor store after he was shot to call for help.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police haven't released further details about who was the intended target.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bed-StuyBrooklynNYPDgun violence
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us