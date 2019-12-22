13 People Shot at House Party in Chicago: Police

At least 13 people were shot during what police believe was a house party in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of South May, according to authorities.

The victims range in age from 16 to 48, police said. Four people were left in critical condition, but the conditions of others weren't immediately known.

Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller said an argument sparked inside the party and shots were fired. In total, there were three shooting scenes surrounding the home, he said.

Police cameras showed at least two suspects opening fire, Waller said, but authorities were questioning two people as of Sunday morning, one of whom had been shot at the scene. It was not clear if the two people being questioned were suspected of firing the shots.

Details on what sparked the argument weren't clear. Police said the shooting did not appear to be gang related.