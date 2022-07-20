14-Year-Old Fatally Shot Saying Farewell to Old NYC Neighborhood: Police

What to Know A 14-year-old was shot in the head just before 4:30 p.m. on East 128th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 14-year-old New Jersey boy who was shot in the head outside an East Harlem deli while saying goodbye to his old neighborhood has died, police said, while another teen is recovering from injuries he suffered as well.

Justin Streeter, of Plainfield, and the other teen went to get some quick snacks at the deli on East 128th Street, between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. A gunman on the street corner opened fire as they left.

Cellphone footage showed cops desperately trying to save Streeter as he lay on the ground wounded. He later died at a hospital, police said early Wednesday.

The other teen, a 15-year-old, was hit in the leg by a bullet as he ran away. He is expected to recover, as is a good Samaritan who police say helped treat his injuries.

Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to three police officials. The suspect, who was said to be wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, fled west on 128th Street.

There was no information regarding a potential motive in the shooting, which is believed to have been targeted.

A witness told police that they knew Streeter and that the family had just moved to New Jersey. The witness, who did not want to be identified for fear of his safety, said the teen had stopped back in the neighborhood to say final goodbyes.

"They supposedly had moved out to New Jersey to create a new life and get out of the ghetto, and they came to say goodbye to their loved ones and friends. And sure enough, it was the last goodbye," the witness said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are canvassing the area for ballistic and video evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.