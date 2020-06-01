15 Powerful Moments of Peaceful Protest From Across the Country

Police and protesters clashed in cities around the United States Saturday night, but there were also peaceful protests being held to honor the memory of George Floyd and to call out racism and police brutality.

"People seem determined to share only violent images tonight. Please make sure that the massive peaceful protests like this one in Chicago get just as much attention," @JoshuaPotash said on Twitter.

He tweeted an aerial video showing protesters peacefully marching down the street in Chicago, without vandalizing property, violence or looting.

In Flint, Michigan, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson marched with protesters, according to a video shared by NBC channel 25.

"We want to be with y'all for real," he said. "I took my helmet off, laid the batons down. I want to make this a parade, not a protest."

Amazing scene unfolding in Flint, Twp, Michigan. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has joined protesters in a peaceful march. Read More: https://t.co/4ioyUnymNv @MichStatePolice @GovWhitmer pic.twitter.com/nMCVuXQ0TZ — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 31, 2020

In Temecula, California, there was a beautiful moment of silence.

In that same city, @lewismurray__ shared a photo of a sheriff hugging a protestor.

I got this photo at the peaceful protest in Temecula today. Does anyone know this guy? pic.twitter.com/frvD17qgb6 — Lewis (@lewismurray__) May 31, 2020

While there was hugging, there was also lots of dancing.

Take this moment in Newark, New Jersey that @FrostyTheSkid captured. The video showed protesters doing the "Tootsie Slide" in the street as they held signs and came out to protest racism and police brutality.

Put this on the news. pic.twitter.com/YfXB2x6bcz — Frosty (@FrostyTheSkid) May 30, 2020

In another viral moment, protestors were captured on video dancing in Los Angeles, California as well.

"This was beautiful ... absolutely beautiful," tweeted @HarrisonSanford. "This thing went sideways once the cops tried to stop the march from getting into Beverly Hills going west of Fairfax and 3rd."

Protestors didn't only break out in dance, they also broke out into song. "Peaceful protests in Canton, Ohio breaks into song," tweeted @Jake_Friel. "What a beautiful thing this is to see. #unity"

Peaceful protests in Canton, Ohio breaks into song. What a beautiful thing this is to see. #unity pic.twitter.com/9T8KUmHl8a — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕖🗯 (@Jake_Friel) May 30, 2020

"Harlem’s protest for George Floyd is very peaceful," tweeted Frederick Joseph. "Don’t let anyone lie."

Harlem’s protest for George Floyd is very peaceful. Don’t let anyone lie. pic.twitter.com/98galxhKZ4 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) May 30, 2020

In Minneapolis, Cabdikhadar, who did not want to give his last name, brought his four young children to a peaceful protest outside the fifth police precinct. The kids held signs with messages, including: "I don't trust police anymore. Stop police brutality."

Hundreds of peaceful protesters gathered outside Lowell Police Station in Massachusetts, where they held signs and came together to protest police brutality and racism.

Here are more moments of peaceful protest from around the nation:

