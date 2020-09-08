15-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting 5, Including Child and Mother, Amid J'Ouvert Celebration: NYPD

A teenager is in custody in connection to a shooting early Monday morning near an outdoor J'Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn that left a 6-year-old boy, his mother and three others wounded, police said.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, was arrested Tuesday for the shooting that broke out around 3 a.m. in Crown Heights near Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street the previous day, according to police. Two of the victims were critically injured, police say, and all five were transported to Kings County Hospital.

In addition to the young boy and his mother, three men were also shot, police said. The boy and his mother were shot while getting out of a cab near their home, according to police.

It appears “we had two individuals pull out firearms and just start shooting at a crowd,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told press a few hours after the incident.

Police previously took into custody two other men they believe were responsible for the shooting.

"I'm sure you can understand the 6-year-old was not the intended target," Monahan said. "I will say this, this does look like it may be a gang-related shooting incident, or a gang exercise, I should say."

At tonight’s senseless shooting in Brooklyn where five people were shot, officers also arrested two men — and recovered two guns. The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. We’re asking anyone with information to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ChjdMlurj3 — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 7, 2020

The shooting occurred near a massive outdoor gathering of people celebrating J'Ouvert. It was not immediately clear if police were connecting the shooting to the unauthorized celebration.

Hundreds had gathered to march down Brooklyn streets despite moving West Indian Day events virtual this year due to the pandemic.