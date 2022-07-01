Capitol Riot

2 Arizona State Senators Subpoenaed by DOJ in Capitol Riot Probe

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and state Sen. Kelly Townsend — both Republicans — received what appeared to be matching subpoenas

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Two Arizona state lawmakers who promoted former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods have been issued subpoenas by the Justice Department as federal investigators ramp up their probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and state Sen. Kelly Townsend — both Republicans — received what appeared to be matching subpoenas from the FBI on June 21, according to Kim Quintero, a spokesperson for Arizona Senate Republicans.

The subpoenas seek information related to the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Quintero told NBC News in an email Friday.

