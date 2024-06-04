Miami-Dade County

2 cruise ship workers arrested in Florida on child porn possession charges

Iputuagus Karnawan and Imadewisma Dana, both 28, were arrested at the port on Monday, records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cruise ship workers were arrested at PortMiami after authorities said they found child pornography videos on their phones.

Iputuagus Karnawan and Imadewisma Dana, both 28, were arrested at the port on Monday, records showed.

Dana faces five counts of possession of images showing sexual performance by a child while Karnawan faces four similar counts.

According to arrest reports, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was conducting routine cabin searches and came across videos of suspected child abuse material on their cellphones.

Miami-Dade Police responded to take over the investigation and arrested the two men.

The reports didn't say which cruise line the men worked for or which ship they were on.

Both men were booked into jail and later appeared in court, where Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer set their bond at $2,500 on each count.

But Dana and Karnawan, who the reports said are from Indonesia, were being kept behind bars on an immigration hold, records showed.

