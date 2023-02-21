2 Dead, 3 Hurt After Explosion, Massive Fire at Florida Welding Business

What to Know An explosion and massive fire at a welding business in Medley left two people dead Tuesday morning

Two people were killed and three others were injured after an explosion and massive fire that engulfed several vehicles and buildings at a Medley welding business Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to a reported explosion at the business in the 11300 block of Northwest S. River Drive around 8:30 a.m.

A nearby camera captured a massive ball of fire rising into the air from the business.

RAW: A Ring camera shows a massive explosion at a business in Medley.

Chopper footage showed heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of multiple structures and vehicles at the scene. What appeared to be the epicenter was a fuel truck that was engulfed in flames.

The fire seemed to be contained to one business, but several cars appeared to be destroyed as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was put out by around 10 a.m.

"It was a very hazardous scenario, you had multiple vehicles burning with flammables, you had multiple power lines down," Deputy Fire Chief Danny Cardeso said. "That coupled with five people in total needing rescue and needing care, it was a very challenging scene."

Footage showed two bodies covered by yellow tarps at the scene. Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed a death investigation was underway by homicide detectives and arson unit investigators.

Fire rescue officials said two other people were taken to a local trauma center, one by air and the other by ground, and were in critical condition. A third person was treated at the scene.

#MDFR is on scene of a fire at 11350 NW S River Drive. Media staging area will be at NW 97 Avenue & NW South River Drive. pic.twitter.com/Qnqxx0rJ3w — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

Miami-Dade Police Det. Luis Sierra said detectives are investigating the incident.

"Right now investigators are still trying to find out exactly what caused this combustion," Sierra said.

The identities of the victims weren't released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.