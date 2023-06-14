Colorado

2 dead and at least 1 child injured after vehicle goes down cliff in Colorado, officials say

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, officials said

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Getty Images

Two adults are dead and at least one child was flown for medical treatment after a vehicle carrying five people rolled off a Colorado road Tuesday in mountainous terrain, officials said.

According to initial reports, the vehicle went about 200 to 300 feet down a cliff in Larimer County, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, Cutler said. One of those children was flown by helicopter to a hospital, he said.

The rollover crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pingree Park Road, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us