2 High School Seniors Killed, 2 Injured in Texas Crash After Leaving Graduation Rehearsal

Officers believe speed and racing contributed to the crash, police said

Two Texas high school seniors died and two others were injured Tuesday in a rollover crash as they left their graduation rehearsal, officials said. 

The four students at W.B. Ray High School had attended the rehearsal at American Bank Center on Tuesday morning and were traveling back to school at the time of the crash, the Corpus Christi Independent School District said. 

Their names were not released. 

Police responded to the crash in the 2300 block of North Port Avenue around 11:25 a.m. and found four males in a white two-door vehicle rolled over on its roof, Senior Officer Travis Pace said.

Two, both believed to be 18, were dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to a hospital, he said.

