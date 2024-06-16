Juneteenth

2 killed and several wounded in shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in a Texas park

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved.

By The Associated Press

A shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and several wounded on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles north of Austin.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the altercation, Allen said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert, Allen said.

Police officers and fire department personnel who were attending the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to multiple wounded victims, who were then transported to local hospitals, Allen said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

U.S. & World

Art and Culture 11 mins ago

Renaissance painting once stolen and found at bus stop could sell for $32 million at art auction

Religion 2 hours ago

Pilgrims commence the final rites of Hajj as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life,” Allen said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Juneteenth
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us