2 Men Gunned Down Driving Near JFK Airport With 4-Year-Old Riding in Backseat: Police

Two men were shot and killed late Friday morning when gunfire was directed at a moving car near JFK Airport, police said.

The driver and front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling on International Airport Center Boulevard in Queens were struck by gunfire and killed around 11:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victims, identified by police sources as Nier Vives and Angel Carabello, were said to be gang members, with Vives having five open arrests and 19 other past arrests.

A 28-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy were riding in the backseat of the car at the time of the incident. Police said the boy was the son of one of the victim's killed.

After the 29-year-old Vives was struck, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into fence just off the roadway.

The woman and young boy were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire originated from and if it came from someone stationary or in a moving vehicle.

The police investigation is ongoing.