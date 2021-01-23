lottery

2 NYers Win $1M Mega Millions Second Prize; Big Winnings Go to Michigan Ticket

Lottery officials confirm at least two tickets sold in Brooklyn and Queens are worth $1 million

Two lucky people who purchased Mega Millions tickets in New York City may not have won the grand prize $1 billion Friday night, but they did snag the lottery's second-tier prize.

Lottery officials confirm at least two tickets sold in Brooklyn and Queens are worth $1 million. One ticket was sold near Sheepshead Bay, the other in Astoria.

Another $1 million winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, officials said.

A winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Friday are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24.

The Mega Millions top prize had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The lottery's next estimated jackpot is $20 million.

Only two lottery prizes in the U.S. have been larger than Friday's jackpot. Three tickets for a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket sold for a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

