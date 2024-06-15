Washington DC

2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

Two people were shot, but their ages and the severity of their injuries are not yet clear.

By NBC Washington Staff

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Maryland on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. The ages of the injured people, and the severity of their injuries, are not yet clear.

The shooting took place at a youth football tournament, hosted to raise awareness for brain cancer, according to an Instagram post advertising the event.

There is an active search for the suspected shooter, who police say fled the area after the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

