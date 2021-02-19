Hawaii

2 Tourists Tried to Bribe Screener at Hawaii Airport to Avoid COVID Rules, Officials Said

Neither traveler from Louisiana had a valid pre-test or a COVID-19 exemption as part of the state’s Safe Travels Hawai'i program, authorities said

A file photo of an airport.
Getty Images

Two people who flew into Hawaii from Louisiana were arrested last week after allegedly trying to bribe their way out of the state’s required COVID-19 precautions, NBC News reports.

One of the personnel who screens incoming travelers at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu alerted authorities after it happened Friday, according to Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety and the state's attorney general’s office.

Johntrell White, 29, allegedly told the screener he would offer her $2,000 if she allowed him to pass by without the mandatory quarantine. Then Nadia Bailey, 28, allegedly added that she would throw in an added $1,000 if the screener allowed both of them to go through without quarantining.

U.S. & World

plane 10 hours ago

Debris Falls From Plane During Emergency Landing Near Denver

Louisiana 8 hours ago

Customers, Staff Fired Back in Gun Store Shooting; 3 Dead

Neither traveler had a valid pre-test or COVID-19 exemption, authorities said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Hawaiicoronavirus pandemic
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us