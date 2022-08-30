2-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Left in Car for Up to 7 Hours in NJ: Sources

Authorities in Franklin Township, New Jersey, have confirmed the death of a 2-year-old child following reports that a child was left unattended in a car.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC New York that the child may have been left in the car in Somerset County for up to seven hours before they were found around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The child's guardian apparently forgot the child was in the car, the sources said.

Neighbors said that the young girl was found in the backseat of the car parked in the driveway. Law enforcement officials said it was unclear if she was in a car seat.

“Authorities have notified the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office who will be responding to conduct the investigation. No further details will be released at this time while investigators conduct their investigation," Deputy Chief Frank Roman said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Neighbors on the quiet suburban street said it appeared that the parents did not realize the child was in the car. They said that police opened the car doors, and then knocked on the front door of the home.

One neighbor said that a woman, who appeared to be the mother, collapsed on the front lawn after investigators spoke with her, and was taken away in an ambulance. Another neighbor said that the father came out of the home shortly after, and screamed in anguish.

Roman added that it's unclear if the vehicle was locked or unlocked. The car was towed away hours later.

It was not clear who was supposed to be watching the child at the time. An organization called Kids and Car Safety said there have been 22 hot car deaths across the U.S. in 2022, including Tuesday's incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.