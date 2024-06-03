California

Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine found by Airbnb cleaning crews in California

Investigators believe the suspects used a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics from the house.

Alhambra Police Department

Cleaning crews at Airbnbs and hotels often find items that guests accidentally leave behind.

But a group that was supposed to clean a house in Alhambra, California was in for a surprise.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When they saw guests, who stayed at a house in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue last month, left behind multiple boxes, they called police.

After investigators with the Alhambra Police Department responded to the call, they learned those boxes contained about 235 pounds of methamphetamine.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As authorities checked footage from the RING camera at the property, they saw people engaging in suspicious activities.

“The suspects were caught on RING camera footage using a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics,” Alhambra Police said in a social media post.

U.S. & World

Minnesota 2 hours ago

Juror in fraud trial reports woman dropped off $120,000 at her house in attempt to bribe for acquittal

Congress 3 hours ago

Fauci parries Republicans in combative hearing about Covid's origins and possibility of a lab leak

While officers were at the house, the same vehicle caught on camera somehow returned to the location and tried to get away by making a U-turn.

But officers caught up with the two suspects in the car and arrested them for transporting narcotics, the police department said. 

In response to the incident, Airbnb said it has removed a booking guest from the platform, adding it's working closely with the Alhambra Police Department with the investigation. 

This article tagged under:

California
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us