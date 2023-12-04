hacking

23andMe says hackers gained access to data of about 6.9 million people

The finding is the result of an investigation 23andMe launched in October, after at least one list was posted online of people whom the site identified as having Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Genetic testing company 23andMe said Monday that hackers were able to access the data of about 6.9 million people, far more than the company previously acknowledged.

The number of users affected was first reported by TechCrunch.

A spokesperson for the company said the hackers gained access to some customer accounts through reused passwords. The hackers were then able to exploit some 23andMe features that give users significant information about each other.

