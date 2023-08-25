3 cases of Legionnaires' disease at Las Vegas hotels being investigated

The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating three cases of Legionnaires’ disease in people who stayed at Las Vegas hotels, the Health District announced this week.

Two of the cases involve individuals who visited the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino within the last 12 months, and the other is a recent guest of The Orleans Hotel & Casino. All three cases are travel-associated, according to the Health District.

Environmental samples taken from both properties tested positive for Legionella, the Health District said.

A remediation of Caesars Palace's water system has since been performed and the most recent environmental testing did not detect Legionella. The Orleans, meanwhile, is "undergoing remediation and environmental testing to ensure elimination of the bacteria," according to the Health District.

Steps to notify guests at both hotels of the potential for exposure, along with ways to minimize risk of exposure, are underway.

Earlier this year, there were two other cases of the disease reported in individuals who stayed at The Orleans, prompting a remediation of the property’s water system. The Health District said Legionella bacteria was not detected in post-remediation testing.

According to the CDC, Legionnaires’ disease is "a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria." The disease can be contracted by breathing in small droplets of water or swallowing water containing Legionella.

Symptoms of the disease will typically begin two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria, according to the Health District. Recent guests of the hotels are directed to watch out for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches for up to two weeks after exposure.

If guests who stayed at either property more than two weeks ago have not developed symptoms, they are not at risk for the disease, the Health District said. Guests who develop symptoms within two weeks of their stay are instructed to seek medical attention and alert their medical provider of the potential exposure.

Any individuals who stayed at Casers Palace or The Orleans dating back to Aug. 1, 2023, and have developed symptoms can report their illness to the Health District via an online survey.