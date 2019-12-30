Miami

3 Children Killed in Miami House Fire

Officials said the children are between the ages of 1 and 12

Three children were killed and a fourth was hospitalized along with two adults and a firefighter after crews battled a fire at a house in Miami Monday, officials said.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home in the 3600 block of Northwest 18th Terrace, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

"As firefighters made their way in they searched the house, found four children ages 1 through 12 in the house unresponsive," Carroll said.

The four children were pulled from the home and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials later confirmed that three of the children had died.

"Our firefighters did everything they could to try to revive these kids," Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said. "It's so sad. If anybody has kids, if anybody has grandchildren, brothers, sisters, you know how hard this is, and just a day before the new year."

Two adults and a firefighter were also hospitalized in the incident. Their conditions were unknown.

Officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

"We're trying to piece all the pieces together to try to figure out what occurred and what led to this fire," Vega said.

