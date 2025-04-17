Alabama

3 dead in boat crash at Alabama fishing tournament

The crash happened on Lewis Smith Lake during the Tackle Warehouse Invitational.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

File. Fishing rod bending while catching a fish. Deep blue ocean in the background. Blue sky and copy space.
Getty Images

Three people died in a boat crash on an Alabama lake during a fishing tournament Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash between two vessels on Lewis Smith Lake happened at 7:03 a.m. when a Nitro Bass Boat struck a Center Console boat, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The accident occurred on the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational, Major League Fishing said in a statement.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest concern are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” Major League Fishing said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The dead were identified as Joey M. Broom, 58; John K. Clark, 44; and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

All three were on the Center Console boat, the agency said. Clark and Little were thrown overboard and drowned, it said, while Broom died of injuries in the crash.

“Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are still actively investigating this incident,” the agency said.

U.S. & World

Menendez Brothers 15 mins ago

DA's office files motion to delay Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing

Holidays 3 hours ago

When was the first Easter egg hunt? Where did the Easter Bunny come from?

The third and final day of the tournament has been canceled, Major League Fishing said.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, the MLF's executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us