3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire

By NBC New York Staff

A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday.

Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire.

The victims were Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said. A fourth person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Three firefighters and a police officer were also transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the fire response.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

