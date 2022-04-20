US Navy

3 Sailors From USS George Washington Die Within Week; Navy Investigating

A sailor was found unresponsive on board the aircraft carrier Friday, following the cases of two sailors “found deceased” on April 9 and 10 in separate incidents

Three sailors assigned to the USS George Washington have turned up dead in within a week, military officials said Tuesday.

A sailor was found unresponsive Friday on board the aircraft carrier, which is being overhauled at the Newport News Shipbuilding, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers said in a statement to NBC News. The unidentified sailor was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the service member was pronounced dead.

Two other sailors "were found deceased" on April 9 and 10 in separate incidents, Myers said. There are no immediate signs that these three deaths are connected to each other, officials said.

"The Navy is cooperating with NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) and local authorities where these incidents have occurred to determine the facts," according to a Navy statement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

