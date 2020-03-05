3 Who Attended Biogen Meeting in Boston Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three people who attended a meeting with Biogen employees in Boston last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company said Thursday.

Following a meeting with Biogen employees in Boston last week, a number of attendees reported varying degrees of flu-like symptoms. Some attendees have been confirmed with influenza and three attendees have tested positive for COVID-19 to date," Biogen said in a statement. "At the present time, these individuals are doing well, improving and under the care of their healthcare providers."

"Protecting our employees and our communities is our priority," the company added.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he believes a Tennessee man who flew into Logan International Airport before testing positive is one of the people who went to the Biogen meeting.

Everyone who attended the meeting, whether they have symptoms or not, have been directed to work from home for the next two weeks, Biogen said. Anyone who feels sick is being advised to contact their healthcare provider.

The company said it will also be taking other precautionary measures, including restricting travel through the end of March.

Biogen is a 42-year-old biopharmaceutical company that has created treatments for diseases and conditions like Alzheimer's and multiple sclerois. Its headquarters are in Cambridge.