Brooklyn

$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank

By NBC New York Staff

Robber seen getting away with $300,000 in cash from outside a Brooklyn bank, according to police.
Handout

Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street.

Investigators say two of the suspects approached a Brink employee about to make a money drop by asking for directions. A third suspect used the distraction to swipe the bag of cash sitting on the bumper of the armored truck.

Police the first surveillance images of the wanted men on Sunday, as well as descriptions of the now wealthy trio.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man who snatched the bag was wearing a black winter hat, black hooded jacket, gray pants and black sneakers. One of his co-conspirators wore a black winter hat with white trim, a black winter coat, gray pants and black sneakers. The third man word a black winter hat, black face mask, black pants, black sneakers and a black packpack.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynbank robberySunset Park
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us