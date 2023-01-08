$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank

Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street.

Investigators say two of the suspects approached a Brink employee about to make a money drop by asking for directions. A third suspect used the distraction to swipe the bag of cash sitting on the bumper of the armored truck.

Police the first surveillance images of the wanted men on Sunday, as well as descriptions of the now wealthy trio.

The man who snatched the bag was wearing a black winter hat, black hooded jacket, gray pants and black sneakers. One of his co-conspirators wore a black winter hat with white trim, a black winter coat, gray pants and black sneakers. The third man word a black winter hat, black face mask, black pants, black sneakers and a black packpack.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).