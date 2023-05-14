33 Mother's Day Restaurant Deals to Save This Sunday

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 14 this year.

If you haven't already made plans to celebrate the special mom in your life, there's no time like the present to drop a greeting card in the mail with a thoughtful message or pick up a unique gift that says just how much she means to you.

Don't have time? No worries: An Instagram post with a Mother's Day caption is sure to make her smile. And, while you're at it, don't forget to make reservations to take her out for breakfast, brunch or dinner at one of these eateries offering Mother's Day restaurant specials in honor of moms everywhere.

From sweet deals like free wine glasses to fine-dining options like filet mignon and mimosas, we've rounded up a variety of restaurant offerings and deals sure to please your mom, stepmom, mother-in-law, wife or just about anyone else you'd like to pay tribute to.

After all, showing her how much you appreciate everything she does for the family the other 364 days a year is the "thank you" she deserves. And whether it's IHOP or the Capital Grille, we're here to lend a hand in choosing just the right restaurant to help get the job done.

The best part? No dishes to worry about at the end. So, read on to find one that best suits your Mother's Day activities and we promise, whichever you choose, it's going to be mom-tastic.

Applebee's

For a limited time, Applebee's invites guests and their moms to indulge in $6 Cerveza & Sips including the Tipsy Shark (a tropical margarita garnished with a gummy shark), the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita (half margarita, half frozen daiquiri) and the Modelo Especial Draft (a cold beer served in a signature brewtus glass). For details and locations, visit the website here.

Baskin-Robbins

Just in time for Mother's Day, Baskin-Robbins is offering the new Perfect Peony Cake. Crafted with pretty floral designs, the cake can be customized with your mom's favorite ice cream and cake flavors, along with a special message to show her all the love. For details and locations, visit the website here.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s is rolling out a selection of pink drinks for Mom including the Strawberry Rose Lemon Drop and Watermelon Mojito. To enjoy sipping them, BJ’s is offering mothers who dine in during Mother’s Day weekend a complimentary stemless wine glass. Guests who purchase a $50 eGift card through June 18 will receive a $10 bonus card (redeemable from June 19 — July 9). For details and locations, visit the website here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is offering several Mother’s Day options including a Mother’s Day Celebration Platter (turkey, ham steak, cranberry relish, sides and more) or Mother’s Day Celebration Family Meal (feeds up to six) available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup or delivery on Sunday, May 14. Bob Evans is also offering add-on pie options for Mother’s Day (Reese’s peanut butter, apple and strawberry). For details and locations, visit the website here.

Bonefish Grill

If your mom loves seafood, Bonefish Grill has a variety of Mother’s Day menu options including Scallop & Shrimp Scampi. Pair it with the new Wild Flower Martini (vodka, passionfruit, citrus juice and sparkling wine), both available from May 9 — 22. Other seasonal specials for Mother’s Day include cedar-plank salmon, Alaskan sablefish, carrot lava cake and a crushed pineapple martini. For details and locations, visit the website here.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will be greeting Mom with a rose and chef-prepared brunch specials including a lobster frittata, dry-aged New York strip and eggs, smoked salmon and many others, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Mimosas and glasses of Champagne will also be available. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Celebrate your mom the Italian way at Carrabba’s. The restaurant’s Mother’s Day features include a selection of “trio” meals and wine or cocktail pairings with choices like chicken Marsala, chicken Parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo, sirloin Marsala and others. Carrabba’s Mother’s Day menu is available from May 9 — 14. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Chart House

The Chart House is offering a three-course Mother’s Day menu on Sunday, May 14, featuring options like sea bass, salmon, lobster linguine and prime rib. If you prefer to stay home, to-go family packs are also available. For details and locations, visit the website here.

The Cheesecake Factory

Purchase a $50 gift card online now through May 14 (Mother’s Day) and receive a $10 bonus card, redeemable from May 15 through June 7. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Chili's

Mother's Day is one of the most popular days of the year, according to a Chili's spokesperson, and locations will be open during normal Sunday hours for dine-in, to-go and delivery. Chili's is offering the island-themed 1800 Stay-Cay Rita on Mother's Day (and throughout the month) for $6. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel guests looking to celebrate mom with breakfast in bed (or brunch at home) can receive a free $10 digital bonus card with purchase of an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket or Momma’s Pancake Breakfast Catering Bundle (for larger groups) during Mother’s Day weekend (May 13 — 14). Guests may order online or on the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Del Frisco Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Steakhouse is offering specials throughout Mother’s Day weekend (May 12 — 14) including Filet Mignon with Petite Cold Water Lobster and the Bella Madre, a Mother’s Day cocktail with vodka, aperol, white peach syrup and prosecco. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco’s will host a Mother’s Day brunch until 2 p.m. with brunch fare including crabcake Benedict and others. For dinner, Del Frisco’s is offering New York strip steak with lobster tail and Strawberry Bouquet, a specialty cocktail with vodka, elderflower liqueur, strawberry rose syrup and sparkling rosé. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Dos Caminos

In addition to its regular menu, Dos Caminos will have a three-course Mother’s Day prix fixe menu ($49) throughout the weekend (May 12 — 14) including a quesadilla appetizer, pork cochinita entrée and strawberry coconut tres leches cake for dessert. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood will offer a prix fixe, three-course brunch for Mom including cinnamon rolls, Maine lobster quiche, pan-seared steak, mimosas, bellinis and many other brunch favorites for your mom from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and live dinner music (where available) beginning at 4 p.m. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Hooters

Yes, you read that correctly — Hooters! In honor of Mother's Day, moms can receive 10 free wings, any style, with the purchase of 10 wings, any style, at participating locations on Sunday, May 14 (dine-in only). Kids under 12 can enjoy a free kids' meal (in-restaurant) on Mother's Day with the purchase of any adult entrée at participating Hooters locations. Families can take advantage of the free kids' meal offer every Saturday and Sunday in May. For details and locations, visit the website here.

IHOP

For Mother's Day, Father's Day and other celebrations, IHOP is offering a $5 bonus card if you purchase a $25 gift card. The promotion runs through July 9, 2023, and the bonus card must be used by August 20, 2023. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s is “shell-abrating” Mom this year with two specials: a Cajun crab dish with shrimp, mussels, sausage, corn, potatoes and more; and a honey-glazed grilled salmon with Dijon cream, white rice and seasonal vegetables. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC is celebrating mom this year with a free 12-piece KFC Nuggets and downloadable Mother's Day card with the online purchase (KFC mobile app or on the website) of a Nuggets of Appreciation meal. Offer is available May 10 — 14. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House is offering two chef’s specials for Mother’s Day weekend (May 11 — 14). Sea Bass Melissa (shrimp, scallops, lump crab, mushrooms, lobster vermouth sauce and more) for $56, and Filet + Shrimp Scampi (filet mignon, mashed potatoes and vegetables) for $48. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Maggiano's

Maggiano's is offering a family-style, three-course meal (in-restaurant) on Sunday, May 14 including choice of salad, two entrees, two pastas and two sides and choice of dessert. The restaurant is also offering a carry-out bundle including salad, pasta, sides and dessert. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Metro Diner

For Mother’s Day this year, Metro Diner will offer a variety of options including Maple Bacon Belgian Waffles or Maple Bacon Pancakes (waffle or pancake topped with chopped bacon, maple syrup, maple-bacon icing). Pair them with $4.39 mimosas and other brunch favorites. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

Mitchell’s is offering several features throughout Mother’s Day weekend (May 12 — 14) including Steak + Shrimp Americana (New York strip steak, Cajun shrimp, cream sauce and potatoes) for $59, as well as Crab Stuffed Salmon with smashed potatoes and asparagus for $38. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Throughout Mother’s Day weekend (May 12 — 14), Morton’s The Steakhouse is offering Filet Imperial (filet mignon with jumbo lump crab and béarnaise sauce) and Radiant Charm, a Mother’s Day cocktail of vodka, Aperol, strawberry, prosecco and more. For details and locations, visit the website here.

On the Border

On the Border will celebrate moms this year with a watermelon margarita for $6. For families that prefer to stay home, a Family Taco Kit is available for $39.99. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Outback Steakhouse

In honor of Mother’s Day, Outback Steakhouse is celebrating moms with their “Mums Over Mates” menu which includes prime rib, grilled shrimp, brownie cake and a Mother’s Day Peach Bellini available in-store only from May 10 — 14. Outback is also offering a free $10 bonus for every $50 gift card purchased through June 18. For details and locations, visit the website here.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s will offer a special red velvet cheesecake throughout Mother’s Day weekend (May 12 — 14), as well as a four-course prix-fixe Celebration Menu for Mother’s Day and other celebrations for $55. The special includes choice of one appetizer, soup, entrée, dessert and the option of a glass of select wines for guests 21 and older. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Popeyes

In honor of Mother's Day (and National Biscuit Day) guests who purchase two of Popeyes' strawberry biscuits in a single transaction either through the Popeyes app or on the website from May 12 — 14, will receive two biscuits free in the form of 150 bonus points to be redeemed on a future visit. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Treat mom to Saltgrass Steakhouse with a chef’s Mother’s Day meal on May 14 featuring Saltgrass’s Crab Stack, filet mignon and homemade cheesecake for dessert. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 is offering a la carte Mother’s Day brunch entrées 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Selections include crab and cheddar quiche and French toast, among others. For dinner, Seasons 52 is offering an apricot-glazed spiral ham and other options. For families dining at home, a Mother’s Day Green Box To-Go is available with three courses of freshly prepared favorites. Box orders are available for pickup on Saturday, May 13. Individual ham dinners are available for pickup on Sunday, May 14. A-la-carte dinner options are available all day. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Sonic

In honor of Mother's Day, Sonic is offering half-price Footlong Quarter Pound Coney hot dogs when you order on the Sonic app. The offer runs from May 11 — 14, and there's a limit of one per guest. For details and locations, visit the website here.

Starbucks

In honor of Mother’s Day, Starbucks is offering a collection of spring-inspired Mother’s Day cups and drinkware at U.S. Starbucks stores for a limited time, while supplies last. Starbucks is also offering Mother’s Day-themed gift cards. For details and locations, visit the website here.

TGI Fridays

To celebrate spring, graduations and Mother's Day, TGI Fridays is offering the promotion "Give a Bite, Get a Bite." From now until July 3, guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive a $15 "Bonus Bites" card (redeemable July 4 – August 31) or a $5 Bonus Bites card for every $25 spent on gift cards. For details and locations, visit the website here.

